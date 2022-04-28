This Optical Illusion Showing a Flowing River Has The Internet Confused. Here's Why

The phrase “looks are deceptive" is often used for humans but it is also highly applicable to optical illusions that tend to play with your mind. You can keep gazing at them all day and still not be able to decipher what exactly the image is all about. Nowadays, optical illusions are becoming increasingly popular on social media, and we are presenting to you yet another picture. So, if you are feeling bored, we have the best thing to boggle your mind this evening.

A simple image of a river flowing has had the internet lose its mind as people are unable to decide which side the river is flowing in. The image, which was shared on Reddit, looks like a simple photograph of a waterfall at first glance.

However, if you look closely, you find it difficult to determine which way the river’s water is flowing. Looking at the image from the right, the water appears to be flowing to the left. If you start from the left side of the image, it appears to be running in the opposite direction.

The photograph was uploaded on Reddit, with the poster asking people to guess which side the river was flowing in. Many were perplexed, with some believing the water must be flowing both ways. The image is an example of an ‘ambiguous illusion,’ which occurs when images can shift from one thing to another depending on how a person perceives them.

Because the image lacks depth or directional clues from the surroundings, the spectator is left to figure out which way the water is flowing. Although which way the river is flowing will be best answered by the person who took the snap, you now at least know why the river appears to flow in both directions.

