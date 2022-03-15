This Optical Illusion Tells You if You Are an Optimist or a Pessimist. Tried Yet?

An optical illusion of a cat that claims to reveal whether a person is a pessimist or an optimist is gaining a lot of attention on social media. People have been asked to observe the direction of the cat in the photo and their answers reveal their personality traits.

The mind-boggling photo has been shared by the Minds Journal. In the photo, a cat can be seen on a flight of stairs. Though, even after much brainstorming, it is impossible to tell whether the cat is ascending the stairs or on its way down.

However, if you are among those who believe that the cat is ascending the stairs, you probably have a positive outlook on life. You are an optimist and you see potential and growth wherever you look, the Mind journal states.

The article further states that those who noticed the cat going up the stairs have their minds educated to look for ways to advance in life, so given the choice between rising higher than others or falling to their level, they will always choose to rise higher.

However, if your observation is that the cat is coming down the stairs, the article claims that you are quite pessimistic and sceptical.

The article explains that your personality may have been influenced by your life experiences or because of the types of people you encountered in your life who made your view tilt towards the negative side.

However, this also indicates that you do not trust easily now and you calculate a lot before committing and that you are sceptical of people who appear to be too sweet.

The article elaborates on having this particular personality trait that it could just be your way of tackling the world, but you have become a bit shrewd in the way you deal with people which makes it impossible for anyone to deceive you.

