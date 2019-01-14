English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Optical Illusion Will Have You Shaking Your Head At Your Computer Screen
The latest optical illusion has Netizens vigorously shaking their heads to spot it.
The latest optical illusion has Netizens vigorously shaking their heads to spot it.
Ever had your mind blown by an optical illusion which is so hard to believe in that you can't help but shake your head at it?
Well, this optical illusion has you doing just that - shaking your head at it. Quite literally.
You have to shake your head in front of the screen you view it on to actually see it.
While optical illusions range from easy to confusing to very confusing, this one is designed to blow your mind. It has Netizens obsessed with it, and vigorously shaking their head at home, at work and even on the metro to figure out what appears on the image.
The image was initially posted on Twitter by Dr Michelle Dickinson, a nanotech engineer who enjoys to kite surf on her off time.
It's not voodoo. We promise.
Could you spot it?
If you didn't, don't worry. It's only a cat. But maybe it's time for that eye appointment, after all.
You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious) pic.twitter.com/WhtZ1b0r4t— Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 10, 2019
Here I am shaking my head like a crazy person at my work desk— Neha (@NeyoTalks) January 10, 2019
NSFW (because now you look like a crazy person). https://t.co/opZEbymIHm— Suzannah Benjamin (@zannahb) January 11, 2019
I don’t see it. I’m shaking my phone but all I see is bars on my desktop monitor.— EconRob (@econ_rob) January 11, 2019
It’s like looking at your food in the microwave https://t.co/L1Mdb65pKr— Ryan Roser (@ryanroser) January 10, 2019
It looks the same whatever I do.— Mr Scott (@MrScottMaths) January 10, 2019
You love it— Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 10, 2019
