This Optical Illusion Will Have You Shaking Your Head At Your Computer Screen

The latest optical illusion has Netizens vigorously shaking their heads to spot it.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 14, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
Ever had your mind blown by an optical illusion which is so hard to believe in that you can't help but shake your head at it?

Well, this optical illusion has you doing just that - shaking your head at it. Quite literally.

You have to shake your head in front of the screen you view it on to actually see it.

While optical illusions range from easy to confusing to very confusing, this one is designed to blow your mind. It has Netizens obsessed with it, and vigorously shaking their head at home, at work and even on the metro to figure out what appears on the image.

The image was initially posted on Twitter by Dr Michelle Dickinson, a nanotech engineer who enjoys to kite surf on her off time.





It's not voodoo. We promise.


























Could you spot it?

If you didn't, don't worry. It's only a cat. But maybe it's time for that eye appointment, after all.
