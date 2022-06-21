This Optical Illusion Will Help You Decide if You Are a Cat Person Or Dog Person

“Are you a cat person or a dog person?” You must have come across this question multiple times. While many are quite sure about what they prefer, a few seem to be stuck between the two and are not able to choose one. For the second kind, this optical illusion might be just the thing you need.

Created by Jackpotjoy, this image can figure out the pet that you prefer subconsciously but are not able to side towards it consciously. It features two distinct drawings. One is a long-eared canine with a dual-colour scheme, and the second part of the image is two felines sitting next to each other.

The creator claims that after looking at the image, the first animal that you see is the animal that you actually prefer out of the two. It is the creature that you are most drawn to. The optical illusion, apart from telling the kind of animal you prefer, also throws some light on the kind of personality you have.

The choice between cats and dogs is, for the same reason, a popular question because it helps the person asking it know a thing or two about your personality. Jackpotjoy mentions that as per psychologists, “People who favour dogs are more likely to be loyal and friendly, playful, easy to get on with and often outgoing too,” as reported by Newsweek. So, if you see the dog first, you are likely to socialise with loved ones and enjoy companionship.

On the other hand, people who prefer cats “are said to be more goal-oriented and motivated.” As per Jackpotjoy, people who see cats first “can be born leaders who are creative” and always look for new opportunities. People who prefer cats “are more likely to enjoy their own company and be introverted or enjoy being independent.”

