GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

This Orchestra Created Music Using Lost and Found Items on Trains

Created by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, 'An Ode To My Former Owner' was played using items such as surfboards, an inflatable cactus, bicycle pumps and other objects found on East Midland trains.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Orchestra Created Music Using Lost and Found Items on Trains
Created by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, 'An Ode To My Former Owner' was played using items such as surfboards, an inflatable cactus, bicycle pumps and other objects found on East Midland trains.
Music is often the best way to communicate with others. So when UK's East Midlands Trains launched its new 'Found It' service to help passengers track things they had lost on trains, it went to the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for help. And the result was something wonderful.

To highlight the service, the Philharmonic created a piece of music played out solely using items that passengers left behind on East Midland trains in the past year. Titled 'An Ode To My Former Owner', the piece was played using items such as surfboards, an inflatable cactus, bicycle pumps and other objects that were found in the trains' lost and found.




According to Malcolm Wilson, Director of the Philharmonic, the piece was written to have 11,304 musical notes, the same as the number of articles lost on the East Midland trains every year, the Independent reported. The articles found this year include a life-size cardboard cutout of Donald Trump, packets of food, expensive artworks, condoms and cigarettes and a variety of musical instruments such as a guitars, drums, and even a ukulele.

The group recently played the piece for commuters at a train station. The quirky piece has since gone viral on social media.










Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery