This Orchestra Created Music Using Lost and Found Items on Trains
Created by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, 'An Ode To My Former Owner' was played using items such as surfboards, an inflatable cactus, bicycle pumps and other objects found on East Midland trains.
To highlight the service, the Philharmonic created a piece of music played out solely using items that passengers left behind on East Midland trains in the past year. Titled 'An Ode To My Former Owner', the piece was played using items such as surfboards, an inflatable cactus, bicycle pumps and other objects that were found in the trains' lost and found.
Here's the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra as seen at St. Pancras station for @EMTrains Found It! campaign which went live today. The orchestra can be seen here playing some unusual items found in lost property. pic.twitter.com/LkIN7hOq8U— Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (@rpoonline) November 22, 2018
According to Malcolm Wilson, Director of the Philharmonic, the piece was written to have 11,304 musical notes, the same as the number of articles lost on the East Midland trains every year, the Independent reported. The articles found this year include a life-size cardboard cutout of Donald Trump, packets of food, expensive artworks, condoms and cigarettes and a variety of musical instruments such as a guitars, drums, and even a ukulele.
The group recently played the piece for commuters at a train station. The quirky piece has since gone viral on social media.
Royal Philharmonic members play items discarded in the "lost and found." https://t.co/SovbE0ud7c pic.twitter.com/JqZDVmAeOC— Daniel Bennett (@DanielBennettNY) November 22, 2018
via @LondonEconomic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra play concert using goods from the lost and found office at St Pancras https://t.co/QY1sFzpwbZ pic.twitter.com/9CLii9jUCc— ...david jones (@DavidJones_now) November 21, 2018
Lost property isn’t a lost cause @tinmancomms! We had a lot of fun working with @EMTrains to introduce their new free lost property service Found It!, with a little help from @rpoonline... check it out here pic.twitter.com/vQcOKt1qin— Tin Man (@tinmancomms) November 21, 2018
