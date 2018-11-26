This Orchestra Created Music Using Lost and Found Items on Trains

Here's the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra as seen at St. Pancras station for @EMTrains Found It! campaign which went live today. The orchestra can be seen here playing some unusual items found in lost property. pic.twitter.com/LkIN7hOq8U — Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (@rpoonline) November 22, 2018

Music is often the best way to communicate with others. So when UK's East Midlands Trains launched its new 'Found It' service to help passengers track things they had lost on trains, it went to the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for help. And the result was something wonderful.To highlight the service, the Philharmonic created a piece of music played out solely using items that passengers left behind on East Midland trains in the past year. Titled 'An Ode To My Former Owner', the piece was played using items such as surfboards, an inflatable cactus, bicycle pumps and other objects that were found in the trains' lost and found.According to Malcolm Wilson, Director of the Philharmonic, the piece was written to have 11,304 musical notes, the same as the number of articles lost on the East Midland trains every year, the Independent reported. The articles found this year include a life-size cardboard cutout of Donald Trump, packets of food, expensive artworks, condoms and cigarettes and a variety of musical instruments such as a guitars, drums, and even a ukulele.The group recently played the piece for commuters at a train station. The quirky piece has since gone viral on social media.