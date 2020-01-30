Owl-besity: This Owl Had to be Rescued after Becoming 'Too Fat to Fly'
The bird weighed 245g and was unable to fly due to the “fatty deposits”.
Image credits: Instagram/Suffolk Owl Sanctuary .
When birds are rescued from natural surroundings, it is usually because of some injury or their wings getting wet that they cannot fly or move.
When Suffolk Owl Sanctuary in England was informed by some passerby that an owl was stuck in a ditch, they also thought on similar grounds.
But it turned out that the “little owl” could not fly as it was “extremely obese”.
The bird weighed 245g (about a third heavier than a large healthy female little owl) and she was unable to fly due to the “fatty deposits”.
The owl sanctuary took to their Instagram handle to write about the curious case of the owl.
The post added that for a wild bird to get so obese was unheard of. So, the members of the sanctuary decided to keep the bird under observation for some weeks.
The owl was given captivity food items to test whether it had escaped from any captivity. But it showed interest in consuming wild preys such as mice.
This presented a novel case of “natural obesity” in front of the researchers. They also found that the area where the bird was rescued from was crawling with field mice and voles.
The post added that the owl has been kept on a “strict diet”, which has resulted in her slimming down to a more “natural weight for release”.
