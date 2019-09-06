This Pakistani Pop Singer is Threatening PM Narendra Modi With Snakes and Alligators
In a video that has gone viral, Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada, has shared a video of herself threatening India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the revocation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Image: Twitter/@Rabipirzada
However, it is the manner of her threat which is most amazing. Pirzada, in the video, can be seen posing with a few snakes and alligators in an otherwise empty room as she says that these are gifts for PM Modi. She then warns Modi and the rest of India or dire consequences unless something is done about Kashmir.
In the fifty second long clip, which has been posted from her official account, Pirzada first identifies as a Kashmiri woman before proceeding with her threat. Towards the end of the video, she can be sitting on the couch with the reptiles and sings a song for Kashmiris.
Watch the video here:
ایک کشمیری لڑکی کی تیاری مودی کے خلاف، ویسے تو اس نے جہنم میں جانا ہی ہے، مگر اس جیسے انسا ن کی دنیا بھی جہنم ہونی چاہیے۔ #chotisibaathttps://t.co/cGfxSd0hd5 pic.twitter.com/h3C9HA1BT0
— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 2, 2019
Indians weren't too amused by the video, nor were the reptiles, it seems:
— shubham tyagi (@tyagishub010) September 4, 2019
Bakwassss.
— Arslan Haider (@ArslanH75363807) September 2, 2019
Get well soon
— Saif Akram (@saifakramhotma1) September 3, 2019
Bas yehi dekhna baaki reh gaya that. Now, I can die in peace.
— Shrawan Khaling (@KhalingShrawan) September 3, 2019
Ohh hm toh drr gye
— Shanaya Aggarwal (@ShanayaAggarw10) September 3, 2019
