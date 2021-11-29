This Parody of 'The Office' Inspired by Netflix's 'You' is Hauntingly Accurate

The Office still remains one of the most popular sitcoms. It ran for 9 seasons from 2005-2013. Although it has been 8 long years since the sitcom went off the air in 2013, it has been watched numerous times by the viewers and has attained the status of becoming one of the super hit shows on Netflix. Now, a parody has been uploaded on YouTube which is a sort of tribute to the Netflix show You. In the clip, we get to see Dwight Schrute, who entertained the audience with his comic antics in The Office, enacting the role of Joe Goldberg who is acting as the disturbed hero in ‘You.’

The video has crossed more than 2 lakh views and is being loved by a wide section of the audience. It has been uploaded with the description which says that, "He's just the nice boy next door. From the completely different mind of the makers of 'You' on Netflix, comes an identical rip-off based in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Starring Dwight Schrute as Joe Goldberg, the hard-working salesman determined to get what he DESERVES: the heart of his innocent, gentle colleague Angela.”

A huge round of applause goes to the editors for thinking of such an idea where they have tried to merge two people with heavily contrasting personalities. It was surprising and hilarious at the same time to see Dwight Schrute enact a role similar to one of Joe Goldberg and developing a very grave obsession for Angela like him.

The comment section was flooded with people showering their praises for the parody. People went on to say that although they were hoping for Michael and Ryan but this was also great. Another went on to praise the editors that this trailer shows that you can edit anything in whatever way you want to. Another went on to ask for a raise in the salary of the editor.

