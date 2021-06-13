This Parrot's Adorable Wiggle to Say 'I Love You' will Melt Your Heart, Watch

Love has different languages. A cute little bird expressed the emotion through an extremely adorable wiggle. In a video that has been shared on Instagram through their portal, tiny parrotlet can be seen casually walking on a table as it shows the moves. The bird’s name is Arlo and it is a 2-year-old Pacific parrotlet. The heartwarming clip recorded in Dubuque, Lolwa, has been shared as a part of Instagram’s Weekly Fluff series. The tiny birdie’s human revealed that he tends to get extremely excited about seeing treats.

As one would expect, the post went viral in no time and has received over five million views in less than 12 hours. The majority of the people in the comments section have remarked on Arlo’s adorable looks and cute wiggle. Some people also mentioned how this is the cutest video that they have seen on Instagram of late.

Arlo has his own Instagram account where he enjoys a fan following of over 33 thousand netizens. On the page, his human shares his day to day exciting activities and pretty pictures. In one of the videos, his human has shared a slow-motion clip of him flying to the tabletop. The stunning clip left netizens asking for more.

For the unversed, the Pacific parrotlet is also called Lesson’s parrotlet or celestial parrotlet. The bird belongs to a species of small parrot in the family Psittacidae. This species of bird makes for a wonderful pet as it is intelligent and can also be taught how to talk and pull off tricks. Originally, these birds were found in Mexico, and Central and South America. They usually eat things like berries and cactus fruits, but can also be fed fruits, seeds, vegetables, and herbs.

