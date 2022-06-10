This 'Pasoori' on Veena is a Soulful Rendition You Wouldn't Want to Miss

Written and sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi, the song Pasoori has become a hit all around the world. Even though it has been over two months since the song was released, the craze for it refuses to die down. While the social media is flooded with videos of people grooving to this track or humming the notes in their melodious voice, a girl playing Pasoori on Veena will leave you spellbound.

A veena player named Kushala shared a short instrumental of the hit song on the veena. The clip starts with Kushala saying “What if the song Pasoori was played on veena?” Following this, she starts playing the tunes on the instrument. Her rendition of the song Pasoori, which was also backed with electronic beats, went viral on social media.

Watch the clip here:

Instagram users were totally impressed with her instrumental version of Pasoori and they even lauded the young girl’s veena playing skills. A user wrote, “Adorable…way to go Kushala.. God bless.” “Wow, this is awesome,” another commented. “Lovely”, “mashallah”, “fabulous”, “great job” and “this is awesome” were some of the comments on the post.

A couple of users were left speechless. Someone wrote, “Beautiful, no words. Damn.” “Woah, now that’s something different”, another comment on the post read.

Along with instrumental covers and dance videos, the song has been used in numerous entertaining clips. However, Kushala’s rendition has become the current favourite of Instagram users. Shared on May 29, the clip has amassed over 2.7 million views and is now viral on the internet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.