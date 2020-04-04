This 'Paw-Some' TikTok Video of a Cat Dancing to 'Savage' is Going Viral

A video of a cat taking up the latest TikTok dance challenge is breaking the internet.

The clip, which has been liked over a million times, shows the cat and its human perform to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’. The furry feline is called Kurt, and it can dance as if no one’s watching.

Since the time it has been posted the video has garnered over 6 million views and over 1.2 million likes. As a part of this challenge, there are more than 9 million videos on the video-sharing portal.

The video has been captioned as, "get @addisonre to see this bc Kurt is better #foryou #fyp #viral #thisisquitting #moreyouknow"

Even though one is not sure if this is a competition or just a challenge, but what can be said for sure is that the video of four-legged animal is certainly too cute to be missed.

It comes as no surprise that there are over 8,200 comments on the post, with most users being in absolute awe of Kurt’s performance.

A user said, “that throwback is the best among all I have seen” another wrote, “The sass, the attitude. Get this muffin a modelling career (yes I’m talking about the cat).” Other comments too were on the similar lines.



