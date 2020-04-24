This Peculiar Creature is Reminding Twitter of 'Stranger Things', Here' Why

A viral video of a strange, peculiar animal is quite reminding Twitter of Netflix's Stranger Things. And why so? Because the small creature looks no less than a demogorgon!

No, we are not kidding. The popular Twitter account @animalsandfools took to social media platform to share the pictures of the odd-looking animal and asked "Anyone know what that is?"

One can barely see the eyes of the animal, while the head is dark gray in colour and the most peculiar part is the inside of its mouth!

Anyone know what that is? pic.twitter.com/6VElcKlzKy — When Animals Attack (@Animalsandfools) April 23, 2020

Since being posted the post went viral garnering nearly 50,000 views. Netizens thronged the comments's section to express their curiosity, wondering what this animal could be!

No but I know what my next nightmare will be. — Tarla Vorg (@TarlaVorg) April 23, 2020

Demagorgan — Matt Hargreaves (@HargreavesMatt) April 23, 2020

It's a baby finch. The mouth has dots in it like that, to attract Mum and Dad's attention, so they stuff food down it. — Kathryn Magann (@KathrynMagann) April 23, 2020

It’s a DEMODOG!! — Alan (@Alan_McIlwraith) April 23, 2020

However, few netizens even suggested that it could be a hungry African Silverbill, Gouldian Finch chick.

An article suggests that the inside of the chick's mouth has very unsettling marks, such as the beaks are rimmed with a black lining or glow-in-the-dark beads. The mouth roofs are dotted with trypophobia-inducing holes and this often becomes disturbing to look at and hence people start comparing it with aliens.