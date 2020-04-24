BUZZ

1-MIN READ

This Peculiar Creature is Reminding Twitter of 'Stranger Things', Here' Why

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

One can barely see the eyes of the animal, while the head is dark gray in colour while the most peculiar part is the inside of its mouth!

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
A viral video of a strange, peculiar animal is quite reminding Twitter of Netflix's Stranger Things. And why so? Because the small creature looks no less than a demogorgon!

No, we are not kidding. The popular Twitter account @animalsandfools took to social media platform to share the pictures of the odd-looking animal and asked "Anyone know what that is?"

One can barely see the eyes of the animal, while the head is dark gray in colour and the most peculiar part is the inside of its mouth!

Since being posted the post went viral garnering nearly 50,000 views. Netizens thronged the comments's section to express their curiosity, wondering what this animal could be!

However, few netizens even suggested that it could be a hungry African Silverbill, Gouldian Finch chick.

An article suggests that the inside of the chick's mouth has very unsettling marks, such as the beaks are rimmed with a black lining or glow-in-the-dark beads. The mouth roofs are dotted with trypophobia-inducing holes and this often becomes disturbing to look at and hence people start comparing it with aliens.

