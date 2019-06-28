Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This Photo of a Bird Feeding its Baby a Cigarette Butt Shows That We're Slowly Killing Wildlife

The picture shows a bird feeding a cigarette bird to its baby. Yes, a cigarette butt.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
Image credit: Facebook/Karen Catbird
Image credit: Facebook/Karen Catbird
In the past few years, pictures of animals dying due to plastic consumption or perishing from lack of habitat and food have flooded our social media feed. But none of us have really taken adequate measures to curb this alarming trend.

Here's hoping this one works.

Karen Mason, a volunteer for the National Audonon Society and photographer, shared a heartbreaking image which may enlighten you as to the exact state of affairs as far as environmental degradation is concerned.

Beaches around the world have been polluted and littered with non-biodegradable waste, with little or no concern for how that affects aquatic animals and other species living on beaches.

The picture uploaded on her Facebook profile shows a bird feeding a cigarette bird to its baby. Yes, a cigarette butt.

Mason writes that she was strolling by St. Peter's beach while she was bird stewarding. That essentially means she was making sure no one bothers the wildlife on the beach. She then noticed a black skimmer feeding its baby something and took pictures of it.

She initially thought it was a fish. She found out when she went back home and processed the pictures.

If her pictures fail to awaken you and take note of how dreary the situation really is, then we've truly failed as humans.

