1-MIN READ

This Photo of a Cat Basking in the Sun with a Snake is Making Us Miss Our Friends in Lockdown

This Photo of a Cat Basking in the Sun with a Snake is Making Us Miss Our Friends in Lockdown

A couple of days ago, a Twitter user named Ditch Pony posted two photos of her kitten cheerfully hanging out with a black snake.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
A cat and a snake basking in the sun is just the kind of cuteness you need to lighten the mood in times of coronavirus.

A couple of days ago, a Twitter user named Ditch Pony posted two photos of her kitten cheerfully hanging out with a black snake. “Why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? Neither harmed- just basking together," the post read.

The cat, Ricky, has formed an unsual friendship with the snake and hey, we don't pick our friends, do we?

Some people couldn't help but point out how these two friends were quarantine goals! This is how Twitter reacted to it:

