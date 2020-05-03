This Photo of a Cat Basking in the Sun with a Snake is Making Us Miss Our Friends in Lockdown

A cat and a snake basking in the sun is just the kind of cuteness you need to lighten the mood in times of coronavirus.
A couple of days ago, a Twitter user named Ditch Pony posted two photos of her kitten cheerfully hanging out with a black snake. “Why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? Neither harmed- just basking together," the post read.
The cat, Ricky, has formed an unsual friendship with the snake and hey, we don't pick our friends, do we?
why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together pic.twitter.com/dvTRHF1Wiy— ditch pony (@molly7anne) April 30, 2020
Some people couldn't help but point out how these two friends were quarantine goals! This is how Twitter reacted to it:
“Black cats and snakes cuddling?!” pic.twitter.com/68ZjOl16JE— Pazuzu’s Petals. (@Decervelage) May 1, 2020
That last pic: “look, snek! am long too!”— Lucas Blanchard (@BlanchDaddy) April 30, 2020
I am snek too, see! pic.twitter.com/2VHiOeY5zA— 7510 (@MTGA7510) April 30, 2020
I want what they have— n/a (@GBThreezy) April 30, 2020
cats and snakes are returning to their demonic duo ways the world is healing— croptop daddy (@userjaymes) April 30, 2020
it's great that no one was harmed, but please don't leave your cat unsupervised where it can kill wildlife— soybean🌷 (@Phytoremediator) April 30, 2020