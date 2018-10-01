English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Photo of a Telangana Cop Consoling a Crying Baby as Mother Takes Exam is Melting Hearts
Such a heartwarming photo.
(Image: Twitter/ @rama_rajeswari)
It's a tough job being a mother and a working one at that.
When a woman appeared for a police recruitment exam in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, a police officer decided to take care of the young mother's baby, while waiting outside the examination hall.
The baby, who was crying, was consoled by the head constable officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Moosapet police station, according to a photo shared by IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari.
The officer, who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, went out of his way to take care of the baby. Needless to say that the heartwarming photo received great attention and people could not stop praising the officer on duty.
Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar
trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall. #HumanFaceOfCops#Empathy pic.twitter.com/QudRZbAADu
— Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) September 30, 2018
Salute the honest forces. While there are corrupt officials, its these kind of foot soldiers who step up for nation. They hardly meet ends with their salaries yet bring smiles on public. Face the brunt, stones, weather , pollution on roads, care towards life/death alike. salute
— reachaj (@reachaj1) September 30, 2018
So sweet. That's humanity and few police man also have it
— Ravindra kumar (@smartchap_no1) September 30, 2018
Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Tussi Great Ho #Salute
— AnirudhaSingh (@AnirudhaPSingh) September 30, 2018
This should be the real face of the Indian Police 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Swaroop Charmling (@GurkhaSwaroop) September 30, 2018
Good and kind people do exist in some corner, away away from this dirty world..
— human_on_earth (@run61882904) September 30, 2018
this is indeed an inspirational gesture 😇 https://t.co/KpMSnzZpqC
— Kunal Sarangi (@Kunalsarangi) September 30, 2018
Man in uniform also amongst us!! There is grt 1 liner of Gangajal flick.. Samaj ko police vaise hi milti jaisa samaj khud hota hai? 👌💐
— ChiTi Ke bhi pAr nIkaL aiE? (@NPathak1234) September 30, 2018
Humanity is still alive. Hats of to the police officer.
— Mohiuddin (@mohiuddin3k) September 30, 2018
India is a land of amazing contradictions .. you hear about the animals of the North yesterday and then about this amazing humanity here today!
— Biplob Chatterjee (@biplobchatterje) September 30, 2018
Good spirit for a friendly police of Telangana.
— S'Chandrasekhar.@Ayyagari (@Chandra67418466) September 30, 2018
