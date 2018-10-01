GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Photo of a Telangana Cop Consoling a Crying Baby as Mother Takes Exam is Melting Hearts

Such a heartwarming photo.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 10:23 AM IST
This Photo of a Telangana Cop Consoling a Crying Baby as Mother Takes Exam is Melting Hearts
(Image: Twitter/ @rama_rajeswari)
It's a tough job being a mother and a working one at that.

When a woman appeared for a police recruitment exam in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, a police officer decided to take care of the young mother's baby, while waiting outside the examination hall.

The baby, who was crying, was consoled by the head constable officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman of Moosapet police station, according to a photo shared by IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari.

The officer, who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar, went out of his way to take care of the baby. Needless to say that the heartwarming photo received great attention and people could not stop praising the officer on duty.





























