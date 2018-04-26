This Photo of Dhoni and Kohli Hugging is Warming Hearts on the Internet
MS Dhoni enthralled one and all with a masterclass at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday as his side beat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni and RCB skipper Virat Kohli meet before the game. (BCCI)
On Wednesday, the Man with the Midas touch showed what finishing games off in style means when he hit a six off Corey Anderson to take Chennai Super Kings home in the Clash of the Titans against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Needing 16 off the final over, Dwayne Bravo started the onslaught with a four and a six, but it was the skipper who swiveled across to the off-side and launched Anderson into the long-on stands as his Chennai teammates erupted in the dug-out.
While the victory was a special one for the Chennai team, it was Dhoni and Kohli's pre-match bromance that warmed every Indian cricket fan's hearts. Some even managed to meme the special moment.
No Matter Who Wins The Match, This Pic Has Already Won People's Heart. ❤ #RCBvCSK #RCBvsCSK #CSKvRCB #Dhoni #Kohli pic.twitter.com/b7VtIBNB12— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 25, 2018
THAT HUG IS THE MOST SPECIAL THING TODAY #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/7M5VuofAoB— Captains (@dhonikohli_fc) April 25, 2018
These pictures speaks a lot ! #RCBvCSK #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/SaCfDtejLV— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 25, 2018
"Haha, Gambhir ka IPL main bhi kat gya" pic.twitter.com/lst4AQV8K0— Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) April 25, 2018
Congratulations everyone. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are friends. Cauvery issue is resolved. #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/leJCudDk4C— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2018
Bhai DRS lete time ishaara kar dena. pic.twitter.com/gUBEBFlZtN— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 25, 2018
" Maahi bhai #IPL cup me chai pila na plz" pic.twitter.com/wPMeHOEZNc— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 25, 2018
After 1st innings -— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 25, 2018
Kohli - Thanks for the 205.
After 2nd innings
Dhoni - You too! pic.twitter.com/dLeDGJ9yi6
No difference at all. #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/MzWcKMZT5r— Smoking Skills (@SmokingSkills_) April 25, 2018
#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/qYNhyrpSac— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 25, 2018
And the memes continued.
Dil chhota mat kar, tere bade bhai se hara hai tu. #RCBvCSK #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/vIV7B06heZ— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 25, 2018
Match update. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/bKdmKQ9siv— Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) April 25, 2018
When all bowlers refuse to face ABD. #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/XAFXU2Ev50— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2018
Dhoni's thrilling performance with the bat earned him praises from everyone including Virat Kohli.
“I am happy for him. Great to see him strike a few, not against us though. We wouldn’t have liked that. He’s hitting the ball really well this IPL. He is in a happy space, batting higher up and expressing himself. Seems to be enjoying it. Credit to him as well,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.
Mahi maar raha hai.
That mighty walk after whacking the ball for a six .. DHONI #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/aR6iKYjN68— Hakuna Matata (@simhadriii) April 25, 2018