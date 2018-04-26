GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

This Photo of Dhoni and Kohli Hugging is Warming Hearts on the Internet

MS Dhoni enthralled one and all with a masterclass at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday as his side beat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 26, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Photo of Dhoni and Kohli Hugging is Warming Hearts on the Internet
CSK skipper MS Dhoni and RCB skipper Virat Kohli meet before the game. (BCCI)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is having a blast with his bat.

On Wednesday, the Man with the Midas touch showed what finishing games off in style means when he hit a six off Corey Anderson to take Chennai Super Kings home in the Clash of the Titans against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Needing 16 off the final over, Dwayne Bravo started the onslaught with a four and a six, but it was the skipper who swiveled across to the off-side and launched Anderson into the long-on stands as his Chennai teammates erupted in the dug-out.

While the victory was a special one for the Chennai team, it was Dhoni and Kohli's pre-match bromance that warmed every Indian cricket fan's hearts. Some even managed to meme the special moment.



































And the memes continued.










Dhoni's thrilling performance with the bat earned him praises from everyone including Virat Kohli.

“I am happy for him. Great to see him strike a few, not against us though. We wouldn’t have liked that. He’s hitting the ball really well this IPL. He is in a happy space, batting higher up and expressing himself. Seems to be enjoying it. Credit to him as well,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

Mahi maar raha hai.



Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You