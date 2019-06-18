This Photo of Greenland Flooding is Exactly Why You Need to Care About Climate Change

Global warming is real. And it is all around you. If you only you would open your eyes and see.

A picture taken from Centre for Ocean and Ice at the Danish Meteorological Institute on 13 June by Steffen Olsen has become symbolic of the impending doom that, to be honest, we've brought upon ourselves.

The picture shows sled dogs dragging a sled through what seems like an ocean. It is basically a melting ice sheet and it almost appears as if the dogs are walking on water.

The person who took the picture clarified that the water was ankle deep and there was a thick ice sheet, of 1.5 metres, below it. The rapidness with which the ice above it had melted had forced the water to accumulate over the ice sheet itself.

In short, Greenland is flooded.

That is definitely not something we thought we would ever get a chance to say.

According to news reports, Olsen also said that the trip had to be planned with a lot of care. They had to rely on the knowledge of the local hunters and also the dogs in order to find dry spots on ice.