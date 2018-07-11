This Photo of Sara Tendulkar is Breaking the Internet and Here's Why







🐥

A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) on Jul 9, 2018 at 2:31am PDT





🌿 A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) on Dec 30, 2017 at 5:01am PST

A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) on Jul 1, 2018 at 2:23am PDT

A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) on Mar 1, 2015 at 10:14am PST

Day dreams and ice-creams A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is making news - and it's all because of an Instagram photo she posted.This picture has been making the rounds since yesterday and the Internet is losing their mind over it - but why?The picture in itself is normal. It is just a picture of an ordinary teenage girl - but Sara Tendulkar isn't just an ordinary teenage girl - the Internet knows her as our loved cricketer's daughter.Sara Tendulkar, who is the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and pediatrician Anjali Tendulkar, is followed extensively on social media for presumably her simple style - mirroring the latest trends of the time.Several people on the internet also treat her as a celebrity already, and are hoping to see her in Bollywood after the likes of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. And occasional public appearances by Sara, seem to be fueling this enthusiasm.While being famous has immense some perks - like meeting Ed Sheeran, for example!But while she may be famous, she may just be an ordinary teenage girl at heart.Her instagram posts too, reflect just that.