This Photographer is Taking Portraits of Vaginas to Make Women Feel Normal Down There

A woman, once insecure about her vagina, is now crusading to photograph other women's private parts in a bid to promote body positivity.
Ellie Eggwick, from Queensland's Sunshine Coast, Australia, was once made to feel very conscious about her vagina by her former partner. The strong influence of the man even pushed Ellie to inquire about labiaplasty, a surgery to alter the labia minora and the labia majora, the folds of skin surrounding the human vulva, reports Daily Mail.
It was only when she visited a doctor, who implored her to do research on women's vaginas that Ellie realised her genitals were perfectly normal. She also learnt that all vaginas are different and that all of them were just fine.
Since then Ellie undertook the task of photographing over 500 vaginas for a coffee table book to spread awareness on body positivity.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes I get emotional when I sit and talk with the people I photograph. The models come in ready to open their legs but what I find time and time again, is they also open their hearts I love hearing all the different journeys you all have been on. The truth is, we all have a story that has shaped who we are and the relationships we have with our selves and our body image. Life is HARD, but it’s also beautiful when you step out of your comfortable zone and open up. I’m so lucky I get to sit with these humans, and hear them speak from deep within about their pain, their happiness, and their experiences to how they’ve gotten to where they are at this moment in time. I never thought when I started this, I would make so many beautiful new friends. You all have made a huge impact on who I am today and I grow as a person every single time I photograph someone new and my love and appreciation for my vulva and my entire body just gets larger and larger. Thank you to everyone who is on the journey with me.
View this post on Instagram
I have started booking in shoots in the near future in Sydney again so please DM to book in over the next few months. You can check out the photos on my website www.comfortableinmyskin.com.au and go to blog FLIP THROUGH MY FLAPS. Spread your legs to spread the word that we are all different downstairs and I think that is mighty beautiful
Ellie said that while growing up she was made to feel uncomfortable about the shape of her genitalia. Since she never saw any other vulva, she had contemplated on surgery.
"All the thoughts and nightmares of a usual teenage girl went running wild through my brain - is my vagina weird?' Am I normal?," she said.
However, she was thankful to her doctor for sparing her from cutting "half of her labia".
And this is what Ellie wants to continue doing, to spread the message to other women and not make them feel self-conscious about what's down there.