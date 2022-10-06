This Picture of Astronauts Having Fun With Water Bubbles in Space is So Relatable

At the International Space Station, astronauts are always busy with the many science experiments they have to conduct. However, every once in a while, they do find time to do something fun. ISS takes that opportunity to share with the world what the astronauts are doing onboard. In a series of snaps shared on Instagram, the astronauts are seen smiling and having fun with a free flying water bubble. The caption read, “Expedition 68 astronauts (from left) Frank Rubio, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti, and Bob Hines have fun with fluid physics as they observe the behavior of a free-flying water bubble inside the International Space Station’s Kibo laboratory module.” Check it out here:

Social media users seemed to have loved this post. After all, it is not just an ordinary water bubble but a water bubble in space. The astronauts looking amused at its sight made social media users wonder about extraterrestrial life. “I never get tired of seeing cool water bubbles in space. Each time I find myself getting briefly lost in thoughts about our universe,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another user shared their excitement and commented, “I absolutely love water in space. It’s so cool!”

This person had a genuine question for the Internet. “How do you clean it up though, catch it in a glass?” a comment read. Instagram users came with a few creative solutions. According to them, towels might work fine or perhaps better yet, the astronauts could drink it. Another user took the speculation a step ahead and asked if the fluids inside our bodies moved the same way as the water bubble in zero gravity.

The Expedition 68 mission has seven astronauts and cosmonauts living and working together onboard the International Space Station. Commander Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency) and fellow crewmates Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, have been onboard the space station since April 27. They are set to return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here