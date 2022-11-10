This Picture of Mama Bear and its Cub Has the Internet Guessing; Here's Why

A special capture of a mother bear and its cub has surfaced online. The picture was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan via Twitter. In the picture, the bear can be seen walking in a deserted place as the cub follows it. Along with this beautiful picture, Parveen Kaswan added a question to his followers that got most of them thinking. The caption read, “Follow the mother. India has four species of bears. Can you guess which one are these?”

Follow the mother. India has four species of bears. Can you guess which one are these ? pic.twitter.com/Prn6E1vhCe — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 9, 2022

As soon as the post was shared online, social media users began guessing the four species of bears in India. Guessing the species, one of the users wrote, “Black bear, Brown bear and Sloth bear”. Another user wrote, “Black bear, Brown bear, Sloth bear and Sun bear”.

Another one wrote, “Sloth bear may be… I don’t know but took a guess as I saw one at a zoo. Her snout resembles”. Another added, “Sloth bear, sir you should also give the location of this photo to guess it more correctly.” A third user wrote, “Apparently, they look like a black bear but the ratio of head vs body clearly indicates that these are most likely sloth bears. Since the image is taken from far off and most details are not visible, it was difficult to comprehend but after analysing repeatedly, I am sure now.”

Sloth bear may be..i don’t know but took a guess..as i saw one at a zoo..her snout resembles — eshwar rachakonda (@eshwar_rk) November 9, 2022

Black bear, Brown bear, Sloth bear, Sun bear — Yashveer Singh (@yashveer1196) November 9, 2022

Sloth bear, sir you should also give the location of this photo to guess it more correctly 🙂 — anchal awasthi (@anchal_13) November 9, 2022

Apparently they look like black bear but the ratio of head vs body clearly indicate that these are most likely sloth bears. Since the image is taken from far off & most details not visible, it was difficult to comprehend but after analysing repeatedly, I am sure now. — Major Amit Bansal (Retd) (@majoramitbansal) November 9, 2022

Asiatic Black Bear

Himalayan Brown Bear

Sloth Bear

Sun Bear

This one looks to be an Asiatic Black bear — Gaurav Dhanda (@gdhanda) November 9, 2022

Later, Parveen Kaswan revealed the species of bears in a sub-tweet. He wrote, “Four species are found in India are Asiatic black bear or Himalayan Black Bear, Himalayan brown bear, Sloth bear and Sun bear”. However, the species of the bear in the picture remains unidentified.

Four species is found in India. – Asiatic black bear or Himalayan Black Bear

– Himalayan brown bear

– Sloth bear

– Sun bear — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2022

The IUCN lists the Sloth Bear species as Vulnerable because it is native to the Indian subcontinent. Asian Black Bears and Himalayan Brown Bears can be found in the great Himalayan valleys. Barak Valley is India’s only known habitat for Malayan sun bears.

