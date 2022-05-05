This Picture of Snake Hiding in Plain Sight Has The Internet Baffled. Can you Spot it?

Animals have been given incredible abilities by nature to help them survive in the wilderness. These abilities are more evident in smaller creatures and reptiles who must defend themselves against bigger predators. Showcasing one such feature of a creature, a picture has been doing rounds on the internet while leaving netizens baffled. A Reddit user shared the photo of a forestry land covered with dry leaves and claimed that it has a snake hidden in it.

If you failed to spot the reptile, don’t worry as most people were unable to do so. But, let’s tell you that there is indeed a snake in the picture. The snake has impressively blended with the environment using the intricate pattern on its body. In addition, the brown colour of the dry leaves and soil further helps the snake hiding in plain sight.

If you are still struggling to spot it, try looking at the centre of the picture. You will notice the serpent coiled up and surrounded by leaves. Just like you, many Reddit users were left puzzled by the mysterious picture and failed to focus their eyeballs on the elusive snake. “Yea I don’t see it either,” wrote one user while another eagle-eyed user was able to spot the snake and dropped hints to help others find it. “Look to the left of the light green leaf in the centre of the picture,” the user wrote.

Reportedly, the serpent in the picture is a copperhead snake known as the master of camouflage. Due to their earthy colouration, these snakes find it easier to blend with the surroundings as seen in the picture.

Although they are venomous, experts say that copperheads don’t pose a danger until they are provoked. They are usually nocturnal and prefer to hide in cool places with low foot traffic. Their diet mainly consists of rodents, frogs, and lizards.

