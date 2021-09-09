This Picture Shared by a Journalist Shows Three Wild Animals Quarrel

Rebecca Herbert, an environmental journalist, recently shared a photograph of three wildlife animals attacking each other on her Twitter account @RebeccaH2030. The photo has gone viral and left many people startled. The picture confused many people and begs the question: “What exactly are the three animals doing?"

Rebecca shared the post on September 8 with the caption, “A hippo, crocodile and a wildebeest three-way locked in a brawl. #Tiredearth #ClimateCrisis”

In the viral post, three animals were seen simultaneously attacking each other. All three appeared to have vowed to take each other’s life. A user trying to find out what they were into, commented, “Anyone understands what all these three are doing?” Another said, “The hippo is saving the wild deer from the jaws of the crocodile.”

In the picture, the crocodile is seen chewing on the neck of the wildebeest, whereas the latter appears to have attacked the hippopotamus and that seems to be trying to press the crocodile’s neck. By wild guess, people are speculating that crocodiles would be hunting the wildebeest and in the ongoing quarrel between the two, suddenly the Hippo jumped in the middle.

For the unversed, the crocodiles are very skilled and capable of taking down large animals like wildebeest. Hippo and Crocodile live together in a bit of a deadlock as both are fully aware of each other’s capabilities. Both Hippo and Crocodile tend to stay clear of each other’s way despite living together in the same environment with survival being a big motivating factor.

However, there has been plenty of evidence of them attacking each other, but since both live together in the same environment in the presence of each other for most of their life, it’s natural to happen on a few occasions. They both live in co-existence but due to their ingrained survival instincts, there’s not much interaction between them.