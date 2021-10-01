This Pizza Hut Job in UK Can Get You Rs 5 Lakh for Tasting Their 2 New Offerings

Pizza Hut, the American multinational restaurant chain, is offering a huge amount of money to taste their pizzas. Pizza Hut Delivery is looking for someone in the United Kingdom to taste their pizzas and tell them what makes them one of the nation’s best super-tasters. The restaurant chain is accepting applications for an official Chief Crust Taster, who will get paid to eat its mouth-watering Stuffed Crust pizzas.

Pizza Hut Delivery is accepting applications from UK’s biggest foodies for the post of Chief Crust Taster. The applicants will have to eat the company’s innovative stuffed crust pizza and review it. Recently, the company made some changes to its stuffed crust pizzas and hence it is calling the tasters to taste test their latest offerings.

Pizza Hut delivery is now offering two new options — a cheesy garlic butter stuffed crust and a pepperoni and cheese stuffed crust. The applicants submitting their applications for Chief Crust Taster will have to eat these two stuffed crust pizzas. They will have to review and rate the toppings, tastes and textures of pizza. They have to suggest improvements in stuffed crust pizzas and have to prove that they are one of the nation’s best super-tasters.

The successful applicant will be paid £5,000 (Rs 5 lakh) to taste test Pizza Hut stuffed crust pizzas.

RELATED NEWS Texas Teen Cancels High School Graduation Party to Buy Pizzas for Homeless Women and Kids

Those interested to become Chief Crust Taster can apply here — https://pizzahutprizes.co.uk/

Amelia Riba, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut UK and Europe said that he is “extremely proud” of their pizzas.

“We always strive to deliver the best taste for our customers. That’s why we’re appointing a Chief Crust Taster to ensure that every Stuffed Crust pizza is tried and tested by an experienced Stuffed Crust fan,” he was quoted as saying by North Wales Pioneer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.