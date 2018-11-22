GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

This Pizza Outlet's Generous Note For the Homeless is Winning the Internet

'Today's reminder that there are more good people in the world than bad people. '

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
This Pizza Outlet's Generous Note For the Homeless is Winning the Internet
Image credits: @_SJPeace_ / Twitter
A pizza outlet in the US is being heaped with praise online for its simple yet generous act.

When Mike and Jenny Stevens decided to open Little Caesars pizza franchise in North Dakota back in 2015, they promised to deliver piping hot pizzas to its customers. Little did they know that their commitment towards feeding the hungry would turn into a mission.

A couple of years ago, the owners noticed that homeless people kept looking for leftover pizza in the dumpster outside their restaurant. This is when they decided to do something about it.

Mike had put up a sign outside the outlet window that said anyone who couldn’t afford to eat could come in and get free slices of hot and fresh pizza.

"To the person going through our trash for their next meal, You're a human being and worth more than a meal from a dumpster. Please come in during operating hours for a couple of slices of hot pizza and a cup of water at no charge. No questions asked."




Although the sign read 'a couple of slices,' Jenny told Today that if someone came in and asked for 'donation' pizza, they gave them a whole pizza instead of a couple of slices.

Till October 1, 2018, the outlet has given away over 142,498 slices, or about $70,000 worth of food.

The note stuck on the window went viral on Twitter after a user @_SJPeace_ posted about it on his page and wrote, "In Fargo, North Dakota. Little Caesars posts sign on the door after catching homeless man going through the trash looking for food. LOVE THIS ❤️Retweet."

Kind words followed next and the Twitterati praised the pizza outlet for its act of kindness. "Bless you for your generosity and compassion! This is what brightens my day hearing about the good in our world! Think I will go and buy a pizza from my local Little Caesars!" wrote one user.

"Today's reminder that there are more good people in the world than bad people," wrote another.
















Unfortunately, Mike was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away in 2017. Jenny, however, is still spearheading the cause and even has a GoFundMe page to keep her mission going.

Every week we donate pizzas to the local homeless shelters as well as offer a few slices to homeless people if they ask out of need. We get donations from the community, but it there is a gap between how much we give away and the cost of producing the food. We have donated 140,000+ slices of pizza since 2016. At a cost of 50¢ a slice, that is $70,000 of donated pizzas. We are hoping to raise funding for the next year so we can keep donating pizzas to our beautiful community.
