This Pizza Outlet's Generous Note For the Homeless is Winning the Internet

In Fargo, North Dakota



Little Caesars posts sign on the door after catching homeless man going through the trash looking for food.



I’ve been that person, and I also found someone that thought I deserved better.



Someone at a local Nathan’s hotdogs told me to just come at the end of the night, and he’d give me whatever he had left over from the day.



I did, & I’ve paid it forward a thousand times.



@littlecaesars Bless you for your generosity and compassion! This is what brightens my day hearing about the good in our world! Think I will go and buy a pizza from my local Little Caesars! — Tery❤️LK (@tery_lk) November 19, 2018

As much as I love this from this @littlecaesars, I also want to thank @_SJPeace_ for always holding a mirror up to humanity and showing us the best of human behavior, and what we need to avoid to be our best. Much love. Important stuff right here, brother. — Cognizant✍Creator (@Okay_FLo83) November 19, 2018

This is awesome, I live near Fargo and we have EXTREMELY cold winters. Fargo does try, one of my boys works a couple days a week at a half way house that helps people get back on their feet. A lot of people here are #northdakotanice — tctess polite (pissed off) political troll (@tctess2) November 19, 2018

Thank you for posting this. I will get my pizza from Little Caesar’s. I hope my local one would do the same! ❤️ — Space Farce Cadet (@loveisanswer34) November 19, 2018