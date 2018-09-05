GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Pune Police Officer Conducted a Bizarre Traffic Experiment to Prove a Point

A quirky and unique experiment to convey an important message.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pune Police Officer Conducted a Bizarre Traffic Experiment to Prove a Point
(Image: Twitter/@TejaswiSatpute)
Loading...
Often in the humdrum of our daily routines, we feel it's ok, even justified, to break some rules to enjoy some moments of leisure and peace before we are back to following the monotony of our lives. And so, we don't think twice before breaking even basic traffic rules like skipping the red light or overtaking another vehicle.

Pointing out the same human tendency is Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tejaswi Satpute, who recently conducted an interesting experiment in Pune.

She designated two men driving bikes of the same brand to drive for 10 kms from from Katraj to S. Nagar. But there was one catch. One of the drivers could flout EVERY possible traffic regulation to reach the destination as quickly as possible, while the other driver had to follow every traffic rule.

The results were shocking. The time difference between the two drivers was only FOUR MINUTES. Wait, what?




The agenda of Tejaswi was simple - "Is it worth risking your life for four minutes?"

Twitter was shocked at the results, to say the least, and praised the police officer for conducting such an exercise.



































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali

Happy Teachers Day: The Bollywood Way With Imtiaz Ali

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...