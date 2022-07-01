This Powerful Scene from 'Ms Marvel' Shows the Impact of India-Pakistan Partition

‘Ms Marvel’ has dropped another episode on Disney+ Hotstar. A scene from ‘Seeing Red,’ the fourth episode is being massively discussed by Desis. It takes place with Kamala and her grandmother on the terrace and features a conversation between Kamala and her nani. While Kamala talks about figuring out who she is, trying to educate herself about her superpowers, her nani takes the moment to talk about her journey. She talks about the impact of partition in her life, and her being conflicted about her own identity, which belongs in both India and Pakistan. We have all heard some Partition stories and this one struck a chord with the netizens.

There were many who were able to relate with Nani and shared their experience on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, a person shared images from the episode and wrote, “Kamala’s Nani described the Partition of India perfectly. It’s not just a significant historical event in world history. The long lasting horrific memories of that experience still terrorize millions of South Asians to this date.” Another person wrote, “Ms Marvel’s latest episode portrayed the Partition of India, via the last trains to leave for Karachi in its last few moments — it made me sob, thinking of my own family from that time who had their lives devastated by colonialism & said Partition.”

Ms Marvel's latest episode portrayed the Partition of India, via the last trains to leave for Karachi in its last few moments — it made me sob, thinking of my own family from that time who had their lives devastated by colonialism & said Partition. — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) June 29, 2022

A 40-minute Ms Marvel episode did so much to address partition than anything else I’ve ever seen. This scene broke my heart. Many families went through this. My family went through this. I grew up hearing stories about this and just wish I could have shared this with my uncle 💔 pic.twitter.com/A4yiyJJ3qa — Priya Gulraj (@PriyaGulraj) June 29, 2022

Saw the Ms. Marvel episode 4 (first time I've not watched a Marvel D+ episode immediately as it's released). I love how they're exploring so much like the partition and her Nani figuring out where she belongs, and not just the main plot. Best D+ MCU show and it's not even close. pic.twitter.com/QcSsaXUAjK — Daily MCM | Chadwick Forever! (@EARTH199999MCU) June 30, 2022

Y'all don't understand this might be the first time the Partition is being shown in something this mainstream i had chills throughout the ending.

Cannot wait for E05 #MsMarvel — kaeden 🌈 (@wandasitcoms) June 29, 2022

Not that many years ago I would have never dreamed that Marvel would do a coming-of-age story about a girl who goes to Karachi to discover her roots, and a dimensional rift thematically references India's partition. It's really cool. #MsMarvel — Rajiv Moté (@RajivMote) June 29, 2022

It's the little, domestic details that sell it. The instantly recognizable by 2nd gen immigrants stuff, like when Kamala uses an Urdu word, corrects herself to say it in English, and the boy she's talking with says "I know what it means." — Rajiv Moté (@RajivMote) June 29, 2022

In episode 4 of ms marvel Portraying the partition of India is top tier though #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/wYR33sCDvB — z (@reblmoon) June 29, 2022

Ms Marvel’s third episode also created a stir online. The episode begins with Kamran’s mother telling her about her great-grandmother Aisha and her heritage and takes us back to British-occupied India. The inclusion of Bollywood songs in the episode has struck a chord with the fans who are happy to see a desi MCU wedding. Several people took to social media to express their excitement. Kamala’s brother Amir is seen getting married and there can be iconic Bollywood songs heard in the background.

“Ms Marvel episode 3 desi wedding representation is lives in my mind rent free,” wrote a Twitter user expressing her excitement. Another person wrote, “I can’t believe we got a desi wedding in the MCU, I teared up. Representation matters fr [sic]”.

The episode ends with her getting a call from her Nani (grandmother) in Karachi who has the same vision of the train that Kamala had. She demands that both Kamala and her mother Muniba need to come to Karachi soon.

Unlike the other recent Marvel series such as Hawkeye or Moon Knight, Ms Marvel is till now low on action but it focuses on strengthening the character arcs and their bonds with each other. Family values and their importance is emphasised throughout the episode- whether it is Muneeba opening up to Kamala or Yusuf giving a pep talk to Aamir before his wedding.

