This Pride Month Queer People are Partnering with Memes to Take on Rainbow Capitalism

This Pride month, the queers are hitting back at the brands, big corporates and other rainbow capitalists who have all this while co-opted their struggles. Every year during Pride, big corporates release advertisements and campaigns targeted towards queer individuals in an attempt to make profit off of their backs. Influencers, too, pitch in and promote these products by partnering with these brands. This year, Twitter has been full of a meme template that has popped up as a rebuttal to this practice. People start off the tweet with a very legitimate concern faced by marginalized people but by the end of it, they satirize the “partnering” practice. Here are some of the best ones:

as a lesbian who came out during the pandemic, I've never had the chance to be near a woman. That's why this pride month I'm partnering with the Star Wars fandom- — Delfi is DYING OVER HS AND PJO 🍃🍂 (@Oracle_ofDelfi) June 6, 2022

As a sex-repulsed asexual, I hate it when people have sex. That’s why this pride month I’m partnering with League of Legends — Halberd Goth Sarah (@fakegothsarah) June 3, 2022

As a bisexual, I'm used to being invisible, ignored or flat out told I don't exist. So this pride month I've decided to team up with Covid-19. — Travon Free (@Travon) June 6, 2022

As a lesbian, I’m used to strangers assuming that my wife is my sister. Which is why, this pride month I’m so excited to be partnering with 23andMe — Stevie 🔮 (@stevieboebi) June 5, 2022

As a bisexual, I’ve often found queer representation in the media to be disappointing, as though it doesn’t even live up to my incredibly low expectations. That’s why this pride month I am partnering with the Biden presidency, — Becca Podos (@RebeccaPodos) June 4, 2022

As a trans person, I often fear my rights may disappear overnight, forcing me to return to life in an ill-fitting costume not representative of who I really am. That’s why this Pride Month I’ve partnered with Spirit Halloween- — Zan 🐯 (@shardsofblue) June 4, 2022

as a non-binary person, I'm often incorrectly put into a male box of gender expectations. that's why this pride month I'm partnering with the US Postal Service – — Frank Tavares (@frankrtavares) June 3, 2022

Growing up bisexual, I often felt like i had to pick only one. that’s why this pride month i’m partnering with Panera Bread — q (@_sadnudes) June 3, 2022

Hey big corporates, looks like the queers are onto you.

