This Professional Bridesmaid Charges Rs 1.5 Lakh To Attend Wedding

There are very few people on this planet who do not love attending weddings. However, it’s not every day that you get to hear of someone who makes their livelihood by attending weddings as a bridesmaid. Jen Glantz attends weddings in exchange for money. She’s also an author of a book called, ‘Always A Bridesmaid’.

According to a report in Vox, Glantz works with around 20-35 brides every year. The work is easy at times, she says. Sometimes all it takes is eating cake and shaking a leg on the dance floor. But there are occasions it means dousing the tensions between the new in-laws or managing the situation which arises when a maid of honour drops out of the ceremony after an ugly meltdown.

The report further says that she charges $2,000 per client, in what is termed as a “contract of female solidarity". Her career took off after she posted an ad on Craigslist as a bridesmaid for hire after being a bridesmaid for hundreds of friends. Within hours, she was inundated with requests, after which she made the career switch.

She now has her website called ‘Bridesmaids for Hire.’ Describing herself as the world’s first professional bridesmaid, Jane says that she is so natural that sometimes the groom’s family or friends don’t even suspect that she is not a real bridesmaid. According to Vox, She now trains other women to be part-time bridesmaids, has authored two memoirs, and diversified Bridesmaid For Hire into several distinct verticals.

