This Professional Cuddler Shares Strange Requests She Receives from Clients

While some people work in regular daily jobs, others find their calling in unusual professional prospects. A woman in Chicago, US, has been working as a professional cuddler serving clients for over seven years now. Keeley Shoup makes a pretty good deal out of her not so common career choice and pockets around $100 (Rs7300) for an individual session comforting people who have suffered abuse and trauma. Daily Star Reported. Keeley has set some boundaries for her role as a professional cuddler. All her sessions are completely platonic and non-sexual in nature, and her clients are fully dressed.

Talking about her work, Keeley says that she often gets strange requests from clients and fulfilling them is one of the best things about her job as a professional cuddler. These strange requests give Keeley a feeling that the client trusted her enough to share everything they wanted, without any fear of being judged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuddlist Keeley (@chicagocuddletherapy)

Although the clients can ask anything, the requests must be within the code of conduct set by Keelay and can’t be sexual and provocative in nature. While taking the requests Keeley makes sure that she doesn’t end up in an uncomfortable position and says ‘yes’ only when she can perform it ‘wholeheartedly’.

Recalling some of the most unusual requests that she has got, Keeley narrates how she had a tickle fight with a client.

She once read out a children storybooks to a client because they wanted to feel taken care of in that way. And for one of these many requests, she wrestled around like a puppy with the client.

At times, Keeley also gets sexual requests, but the number is very small and most of the people she meets are not looking for something sexual. Keeley just loves her work and adds that there’s nothing else she would rather do.

