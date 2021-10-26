This Quaint Town Near Shimla Has its Own Spooky Ghost Tale From the British Era

Himachal Pradesh is known for its scenic getaway destinations like Shimla, Manali, Palampur and more but little is known about a quaint hamlet called Barog which comes with its spooky tale from the British Raj. Known for the longest tunnel on the Kalka-Shimla railway, with 3,752 feet long distance, Barog also has its own history which involves a former British engineer after whom the tunnel is named.

Tunnel No 33 is named after Colonel Barog who is believed to still haunt the place years after he was given the task of constructing the tunnel. In 1898, Barog, the railway engineer was given the task of constructing a tunnel in this region and get the job done under a stipulated time. After running several calculations, the British engineer ordered local labourers to start boring holes in the mountain from both the ends so that they could meet in the middle and finish the job in time. However, Barog had miscalculated the technicalities of his ambitious construction plan and even after boring holes and digging till the centre of the mountain, the laborers from different ends did not meet in the middle.

Due to the British officer’s inability to get the task done, he was fired from the job and also fined by the government. The workers were also furious with him for his mistake. All this led to Barog’s misery, leaving him depressed and humiliated.

Unable to emerge from the humiliation, Barog walked up to the mouth of the flawed tunnel with his dog, and shot himself. The British engineer was buried there, and not in nearby areas like Dagshai, Solan, Kasauli, or Subathu. It is also believed that even Barog’s grave has been haunted but nobody has seen it in the recent past. A team of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) observers who tried to find it in 2007 returned without any positive report.

With a British spooky story amidst Himalayan beauty, Barog already has its own old-world charm which may be a perfect getaway for you this Halloween.

