This Quarantine Cat Film Festival Aims to Raise Funds for Independent Theatres Hit by Pandemic

If you are a cat lover who never gets tired of looking at the videos of felines, here is some good news for you. While you might be all bored and dull during the current quarantine days, someone somewhere around the world has decided to release a totally ‘purr-fect, a-meow-zing and fur-tastic’ new feature.

Brian Mendelssohn, founder of Row House Cinema in Pittsburgh, has decided to host the Quarantine Cat Film Festival this Friday, June 19. A film festival of its own kind, this one will have a 75-minute long feature celebrating 130 cats around the globe.

As cute as it sounds, the film festival comes with another great motive other than providing some entertainment to the audience at home. The feature, which will be available on Virtual Cinema, comes at a minimal ticket costing just $12 (approx. Rs 913). Interestingly, when a viewer will buy a ticket using the link to a certain theatre, half of the ticket price will go directly to the theatre. This comes in as an important step as independent theatres have been hit drastically during the lockdown period.

The movie will be available on Virtual Cinema any time after or on June 19, 2020. You can choose to buy the ticket from any of your favourite theatres using the direct links on the official website of the Quarantine Cat Film Festival at rowhouse.online. The tickets are already available on pre-sale.

If you are not sure about the movie and are skeptical about buying the tickets, you can also have a look at the trailer and the sneak preview.



