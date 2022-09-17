This Ravana Effigy in Meerut Falls If Alcohol Isn't Offered During Dussehra Every Year

Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the forthcoming festival of Vijayadashami. Artists are busy preparing effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad for combustion on Vijayadashami. Meerut’s Bhainsali Maidan witnesses a strange sight every year on the occasion of the festival. In a strange ritual, the organisers have to touch alcohol to the feet of Ravana’s effigy to make it stand; otherwise, it is said to fall.

Organisers claim that it has been happening for years: the effigy of Ravana falls if not given alcohol. The claim has been made by the chairman of the committee himself, Pawan Garg. He says that Ravana is the symbol of “devilish power”, so this ritual to offer alcohol has to be kept up.

Years-long tradition

Ramlila has been organised here since 1959 and a grand fair is also set up on Dussehra. As per tradition, Ravana’s combustion is done on the day of Dussehra. Since then, this tradition has been going on. Attempts were also made by the committee a couple of times to erect the effigy without offering alcohol. It fell every time, the organisation claimed. This has caused a lot of trouble to the people associated with the organisation. By way of a solution, alcohol is offered to the effigy every time on the festival of Vijayadashmi.

130-foot Ravana effigy

The effigy of Ravana is being specially constructed. Ravana rode a chariot during his war against Ram; the effigy of Ravana will also be riding a chariot. Horses for the chariot are also being constructed, as well as effigies of Kumbhakaran and Meghnath.

Drone wars

Hi-tech preparations are also being made for the burning of Ravana’s effigy, where the battle between him and Ram will be shown through drones. Ram will burn the effigies of Ravana and other “symbols of evil” using a remote.

