This Rave Party in UK Has No Mood to Stop Despite Three Days of Police Efforts

A rave party in UK’s Cornwall has continued for over three days despite local authorities’ desperate attempts to shut it down. The rave attended by thousands of people from across the UK has resulted in long traffic blockage on the roads near the site. The illegal rave posed as a ‘model exhibition’ but the loud music and gathering of an unusually large number of attendees soon blew the cover off. The locals first reported it to the police at 10 PM on June 3. Despite police interference to stop the illegal party at Davidstow Moor, the party-goers remained unfazed and refused to leave the ground, reported LabBible.

While a large number of party-goers left the site by the next morning on June 4, the site still had ‘too many’ people and vehicles for the police to deal with. Issuing a statement, the spokesperson of the local police stated all attempts to come to the site were stopped and several cars were turned away.

Pictures from inside the rave grounds shows an event-scale setup, with huge speakers and a pirate-themed banner 🏴‍☠️ Meanwhile, dozens of tents are set up nearby while many continue to dance 🎪 pic.twitter.com/z9sKRyw20M — Cornwall Live (@CornwallLive) June 4, 2022

“In the interest of public safety, we are asking anyone thinking about attending the event not to do so,” the police spokesperson’s statement further read.

However, the event still continued to cover a large area with several hundreds of people in attendance, despite the attempts of police which had to seek additional force from Plymouth to stop enthusiastic part goers to arrive at the site.

Loud music at the site could be heard from miles away from the site of the supposed model exhibition.

The unusual gathering had left the locals with sleepless nights and concerns for the safety of their animals n the surrounding people. Many were concerned about the amount of trash and garbage that will be left behind by the party-goers after the event ends.

Police have assured locals that the matter is being taken up seriously and suitable actions will be taken against the people attending and running the event.

While aa attempts to stop the party have ended with no results, thankfully, the event is set to end on Monday.

