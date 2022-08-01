This Real-life Horror House has Blood Seeping Through its Walls, Details Inside

If you are invested in the horror or supernatural genre of movies, series or novels, you will know that blood seeping out of unexpected places is a very formulaic and common trope used in horror media. Many of us are conditioned to seeing this happening on screen, however, what if we told you that something similar was reported for real in Brazil?

An online video that was recorded by a mobile phone, showing blood “seeping” through an Amityville-style horror house’s walls and doors has gone viral. According to a report in The Daily Star, the strange occurrence occurred at a residence in Cambe, Parana state, Brazil, and the disturbing video has been giving users all over the creeps. It has also prompted a discussion on what might have caused the blood to spill. Blood stains can be seen on the wall, doors, and floor tiles in the phone footage. People have likened the house to that of the famed haunted Amityville house, which has also been featured in Hollywood movies.

However, while the rest of the world is getting freaked out thinking of all the possible supernatural causes for the blood, the homeowner’s daughter has denied any supernatural occurrence and has provided a rather rational reason for this occurrence. The woman revealed the secret in an interview given to a Brazilian TV channel.

She said her father was suffering from a vascular problem in his legs, which cause him to bleed from his legs. The daughter stated that they would take her father to a doctor to determine the reason for the bleeding. The Institute of Criminal Sciences of Londrina’s director, Luciano Bucharles, reported that nobody from his team has been contacted to visit the property as of yet. There are currently three intriguing possibilities for interested viewers: either the owner’s leg produced the blood on the video, the incident was staged, or there is a mystical force causing supernatural events in the house.

