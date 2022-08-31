This Real-Life Rapunzel Makes Thousands On OnlyFans Posting Pictures Of Her Hair

Many of you may have heard of the internet content subscription service known as OnlyFans. The service is largely utilised by sex workers who charge for pornographic services but it also offers some content from other artists, such as singers and fitness gurus. However, a USA-based woman is offering a new kind of service on this platform and is dubbed the platform’s Rapunzel. And she is making some serious money from the platform without posting a single nude or erotic content. As you may have already guessed from the title bestowed on her, she is bringing in the moolah by showing off her hair.

According to a report in The New York Post, 29-year-old Rojeana Macapagal from Tuscan, USA posts videos and pictures of her thigh-length hair on the OnlyFans site, which earns her an extra £420 per month, or about Rs 40,000. When she was a teenager, she first began to let her hair grow out, keeping it around waist length. Since then, she has developed a fan base on OnlyFans of more than 200 people who are devoted to her 36-inch locks and who are willing to pay thousands simply to view her stunning hair. The lucrative side business was initiated by the project assistant from Arizona merely months back, and she has been amazed by the sums of money guys are willing to spend to watch her play with her hair.

My long hair makes me thousands on OnlyFans — no nudes required https://t.co/AUbccEhkPy pic.twitter.com/LFkLqP3ecg — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2022

“Most of the videos requested of me are of me messing with, cutting, bunning, or tying up my hair,” the user says. Some individuals have asked whether I can conduct a shot in a wind tunnel, Macapagal disclosed in a Media Drum World interview. “I don’t do nudes on my OnlyFans,” she clarified. “It’s just all hair videos!”

Sometimes people even demand videos of her shampooing her hair and playing with them. She says that she currently charges $ 20-60 i.e. around Rs 1500-5000 for a video of length between 3 and 15 minutes.

In the Philippines, where she was born, Macapagal always wore her hair at the waist. She nonetheless made the decision to continue growing her hair after moving to Arizona in 2011, saying, “I’d never dreamed about letting my hair grow past my backside. Then, when I relocated to the US, I simply chose to let it grow longer.

The project assistant claims she receives compliments on a regular basis in real life, proving that OnlyFans fans are the only ones who adore long hair.

