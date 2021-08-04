A 22-year-old tea seller from Howrah in West Bengal is making waves with his swimming prowess. Mukesh Gupta is a self-taught swimmer who holds a record for performing the highest number of non-stop river plunges in India. He honed his swimming skills by watching the techniques of other athletes. However, due to the financial crunch, the swimmer could not get any proper training to move forward.

Mukesh had crossed the 16.1-km Bangla channel from Teknaf Fisheries Jetty to Saint Martin’s Island Jetty in Bangladesh in 4 hours and 8 minutes. He learned to swim in the Ganga, he said in an interview with the Indian Express. “My first experience of crossing the channel was horrible as I did not have any experience before. Water temperature is not the same everywhere and there’s a high chance of catching hypothermia," added Mukesh. His father was working in a factory, but it shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic. The family now sustains on the earnings from Mukesh’s tea shop near Telkal Ghat.

While the entire nation cheers for players in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, promising youngsters like Mukesh are unable to build their skills for want of money and support. Earlier in 2020, he made headlines in newspapers by swimming from Howrah to Belur Math in protest against the CAA and NRC. Mukesh wishes to cross the English Channel later this year and hopes to mark a name in the Guinness Book of World records if any sponsors come forward to assist him.

