This Reddit Community on Covid-19 Survival Stories is Giving Hope in Times of Pandemic

The world is dealing with a never-seen-before pandemic situation and as vaccines and cures for Covid-19 are still being worked upon, anxiety among people is growing all the time. Questions like what is it like to be sick with the virus, what are the symptoms, how does it affect our body, and so on keep mounting.







A community on Reddit comprising people who have been infected by the virus has stepped up and is doing its best to answer the questions. People who have tested positive for the virus or have recovered talk about their experiences and reply to questions by other people. It has a thread that collects the many conversations centered on "I Think I Have It."

Though the conversations can trigger anxiety, but it puts rest to many speculations that people may have with regard to their health.

In one of the reassuring messages, a person who has recovered wrote that his symptoms were improving and is fee of the virus now. "I hope everyone is doing ok and I just wanted to pass on a positive update that even if you’re not the most healthy person in the world you can overcome it, you will feel shit, you’ll worry, you’ll take a while to get over it but in most cases you will get there."

At a time when media is brimming with stories of healthcare plunged into crisis even in the most developed nations, this group is providing a glimmer of hope and survival stories telling people that all is not that bad.

