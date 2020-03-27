BUZZ

This Reddit Post is Breaking the Internet with the 'Best Quarantine Pick up Lines'

A bouquet of origami roses to be sold ahead of Valentines Day is pictured in Quezon City, Philippines. (Image: Reuters)

  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
To curb the spread of deadly Coronavirus pandemic, majority of the people have self-isolated themselves in their houses. While this is a measure taken for the larger good and for one’s own safety and health, it cannot be denied that being locked up in a house does bring along quite a lot of boredom.

But as they say, desperate times call for desperate measures, a Reddit user has come up with an interactive exercise wherein he or she is asking people to share their best quarantine pick up lines.

The post which is breaking the internet is titled, “What are your best quarantine pick up lines?”

Users who have responded have majorly used coronavirus in their lines. A user wrote, “Is that hand sanitizer in your pocket, or are you just happy to be within 6 feet of me?.” Another wrote, “Are you covid-19 because if I had you near me I wouldn't leave the house for two weeks straight”.

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 24,000 lives across the globe and over 4,40,000 people have tested positive for the same.

Meanwhile, in India, a 21-day nationwide lockdown has been announced since March 25 to curb the spread of the fatal pandemic. Till now, the deadly virus has claimed 20 lives and more than 760 people have tested positive for it.

