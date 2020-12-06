This Reddit Post is Reminding Netizens of US Expert Fauci's 'Innate Immunity' Comment of Santa Claus

The Christmas season is here but the pandemic has still not gone, and finding its way between these two is Santa Claus who does not want to disappoint children all over the world. Now, a new Reddit post has pointed out how this year’s Christmas may look like.

The post shared on subreddit pics by a user named u/chiquita-banana shows an old man dressed as Santa Claus inside a transparent shield which looks like a giant version of a snow globe. As Santa Claus waves to the photographer, we can also see a brown teddy bear next to him along with some cane candies.

The post comes after top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said in a statement that Santa will be spreading holiday joy, and not coronavirus , this Christmas.

He said that the doctor adds the big man in red is actually immune to the coronavirus . The United States Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told USA Today that Santa is exempted from the virus because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity.

The Reddit post has received 18.1k upvotes. Meanwhile netizens react to the post considering Dr. Fauci’s statement, and said, “WE NEED SANTA'S BLOOD!!!!!!!”

Another user said, “For Santa's safety? He's immune. But after visiting billions of houses, he's probably carrying a shit ton of virus particles in the fur of his suit. I'm staying in bed for MY safety.”

It seems spending an entire year with coronavirus pandemic has certainly made netizens smarter about their health as one user said, “Sure, Santa has immunity, but Santa is also a surface to covid to propagate and pass off.”

One user was pretty hopeful as they saw the post and commented, “Hey thanks for this! I'll tell my 7 year old because I'm sure it will come up.”

Another happy redditor said, “I love it. Snow globe santa.”