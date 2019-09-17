This Rescued Deer Keeps Coming Back to the Family Who Saved Him

A family took in a newborn fawn after he was attacked by another deer soon after his birth and abandoned by his mum as well. They nurtured him back to health in their kitchen and released him back into the herd on their country estate as well.

Turns out, the fallow deer, named Inchy, has not forgotten the kindness shown to him by the Hervey-Bathursts, because whenever he sees them, he makes sure to break away from the herd to come back and visit them, reported Daily Mail.

Speaking about it, Eleanor Hervey-Bathurst, who helped rear the fawn, said that even though Inchy is fully integrated with the herd, he bounds over to them whenever they come out of the house.

She further adds, "If we didn’t close the gate he’d follow us all the way back to the house."

The rescued and rehabilitated deer, who is five years old has almost 5K followers on Instagram where he goes by the name @Inchygram, and has images of him nuzzling family members, playing with a fox terrier and generally having a ball of a time.

However, thing were always not this peachy for the buck.

When he was born at the estate near Basingstoke in Hampshire, his mother gave birth in the middle of a field and a female red deer came right up and started attacking the poor fawn.

Thankfully, Eleanor's dad rescued the fawn and even though everyone thought he was dead, he finally opened one of his eyes.

Inchy was put in the kitchen where he lived in a playpen and was fed goat’s milk four times a day and after four months, was reintroduced to the herd, who thankfully accepted him.

While Inchy has taken amazingly well to his new life with the herd, he always prances over when he sees people with his favourite snack, apples, Eleanor revealed to Daily Mail, adding that if an Amazon delivery driver arrives, Inchy will go up and give them a kiss as well.

