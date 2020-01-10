This 'Reverse Internship' Position Makes the Intern Pay the Company to Work There
"It must be a good job, I can't even afford to work there!”
Till now, we would have heard organizations offering paid-internships to candidates. However, a New York-based company, Eisele & Stern, claims to be offering “reverse financed internship”.
According to a post uploaded by the company, people looking for internships will have to pay the company instead.
A user had shared a screenshot of the post on the micro-blogging site and since then it has gone viral. The post talks about job description released by the New York-based company.
In the description of the job profile, the company has said, “You will complete various applied research projects for data analysis.”
At first everything appears to be fine, until one reaches the section that reads, “This is a reverse financed internship so you will pay $15/hr to work here.”
The tweet has gone viral garnering over 85, 000 likes and has been retweeted over 21,000 times.
IT FINALLY HAPPENED RECRUITMENT TWITTER!!! A.MAZING pic.twitter.com/7hFiwIhBUx— Matt Buckland (@ElSatanico) January 8, 2020
"Pay mill owner for permission to come to work"... Monty Python had things more accurate than I thought.— David Robb (@DavidHRobb) January 7, 2020
Later, the job post was pulled down.
Indeed Support, a job portal, put out a post, saying “Hi there, we can confirm that this job posting has been removed and we are investigating further internally.”
Some of the Twitter users joked about the job description, with a user wrote, “It must be a good job, I can't even afford to work there!”
Another twitter user wrote, “I feel like they have more levels. We’re not even halfway down.”
