This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
Female staff who wear a dress or skirt "no longer than five centimetres from the knee" are given 100 roubles (1.19 pounds) on top of their normal wages - with the firm saying it is an attempt to help with "team bonding", the Independent reported on Friday.
Female staff who wear a dress or skirt "no longer than five centimetres from the knee" are given 100 roubles (1.19 pounds) on top of their normal wages - with the firm saying it is an attempt to help with "team bonding", the Independent reported on Friday.
Loading...
A Russian company is facing fierce criticism for offering female workers cash bonuses to wear skirts or dresses to work as part of a "femininity marathon" and an attempt to help with "team bonding".
The so-called "femininity marathon" campaign is being run by Tatprof, an aluminium manufacturer, till June 30.
The firm, a supplier for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 football World Cup, told the Russian media that 60 women had already taken part and rebuffed accusations of sexism.
"We wanted to brighten up our work days," a spokesperson told the radio station Govorit Moskva.
Female staff who wear a dress or skirt "no longer than five centimetres from the knee" are given 100 roubles (1.19 pounds) on top of their normal wages - with the firm saying it is an attempt to help with "team bonding", The Independent reported on Friday.
"Women must send the company a picture in order to get the bonus," the company said, adding that its team comprised of 70 per cent men.
"These kinds of campaigns help us switch off, rest. This is a great way to unite the team. Many women automatically wear trousers to work, which is why we hope that our campaign will raise our ladies' awareness, allowing them to feel their femininity and charm when they make the choice of wearing a skirt or dress."
The move sparked heavy criticism among social media users who hit out at the "horrible treatment of women" and said the "1950's are alive and well and living in Russia".
One Twitter user said: "Russia seems just coming out the dark ages. You have to laugh."
"So #Tatprof is running a femininity contest for its employees in Russia, basically it seems so the bosses can gawk over the pictures. Disgusting abuse of power & exploiting women," another added.
Anastasia Kirillova, who works in the company's Department of Corporate Culture and Internal Communications, said the idea for the campaign had come from CEO Sergei Rachkov.
The country is also known for having a troubling attitude towards domestic violence and a traditional Russian saying, "if he beats you, it means he loves you".
The so-called "femininity marathon" campaign is being run by Tatprof, an aluminium manufacturer, till June 30.
The firm, a supplier for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 football World Cup, told the Russian media that 60 women had already taken part and rebuffed accusations of sexism.
"We wanted to brighten up our work days," a spokesperson told the radio station Govorit Moskva.
Female staff who wear a dress or skirt "no longer than five centimetres from the knee" are given 100 roubles (1.19 pounds) on top of their normal wages - with the firm saying it is an attempt to help with "team bonding", The Independent reported on Friday.
"Women must send the company a picture in order to get the bonus," the company said, adding that its team comprised of 70 per cent men.
"These kinds of campaigns help us switch off, rest. This is a great way to unite the team. Many women automatically wear trousers to work, which is why we hope that our campaign will raise our ladies' awareness, allowing them to feel their femininity and charm when they make the choice of wearing a skirt or dress."
The move sparked heavy criticism among social media users who hit out at the "horrible treatment of women" and said the "1950's are alive and well and living in Russia".
One Twitter user said: "Russia seems just coming out the dark ages. You have to laugh."
"So #Tatprof is running a femininity contest for its employees in Russia, basically it seems so the bosses can gawk over the pictures. Disgusting abuse of power & exploiting women," another added.
Anastasia Kirillova, who works in the company's Department of Corporate Culture and Internal Communications, said the idea for the campaign had come from CEO Sergei Rachkov.
The country is also known for having a troubling attitude towards domestic violence and a traditional Russian saying, "if he beats you, it means he loves you".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Patriarchy Shows its Hairy Side with Shaming Malaika Arora For Body Hair
Thursday 30 May , 2019 Journey of Arif Khan: Professional Skier From Kashmir,Gliding Past Troubles
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results