This ‘Scariest Job in the World’ Will Test Your Courage Like Never Before

The sheer variety of jobs that are available in this world are interesting to think about, some different and unconventional from the rest. While most of us are used to the general corporate 9-6 job, there are jobs out there which have no fixed timings but will put you through strong physical and psychological tests in return for a handsome salary. So, would you be willing to put your courage to test, and be paid in return? Well, even if you don’t, keep reading for how intriguing it is.

You may have heard of job profiles like tea tester and game tester where a professional gets to use the final product before the end users and give feedback to the company. Well, now we have profiles for fear testing as well.

A UK based tourist attraction has advertised an opening for a fear-tester who has to be the sole audience of their scary shows and provide them feedback. They have dubbed it ‘the scariest job in the world’ and we kind of agree.

The tourist attraction named The Dungeon have advertised for strong hearted people who would walk through their attractions at sites in London, Blackpool, Edinburgh and York. They would then have to provide a feedback on how scary the show is.

The person will initially be allowed to sample the “Dinner of the Dead” at the Edinburgh Dungeon. It is a gathering of stray guests for a customary harvest feast in the Celtic tradition, when a vacant place is set up to “welcome back” deceased loved ones. After completing this, the candidate will proceed to the London Dungeon to see a brand-new performance at 50 Berkeley Square, one of the city’s most eerie structures, the haunted history of which is readily available on the web.

The selected person will take part in a séance show at the York Dungeon where “evil spirits” are supposed to be summoned. The scare-tester must also visit the Blackpool Dungeon to experience the new Grim Reaper addition.

Needless to say, the job is not for the faint-hearted and The Dungeon has mentioned it in their advertisement. Speaking about the attractions, Kathryn Angel, General Manager of The Edinburgh Dungeon told The Mirror that they were upping the ante this Halloween in terms of fear factor and that the scariest and creepiest urban legends of local towns would be brought to life.

“This year we are setting a challenge for one of our (unluckiest) Dungeon fans to visit and experience our scariest Dungeon Halloween shows ever,” she added.

And you thought you had the most challenging job ever. Try imagining this.

