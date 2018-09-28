GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Scene Between Aamir Khan and BigB From 'Thugs of Hindostan' Has Turned into a Meme

Memes, memes everywhere.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2018, 10:29 AM IST
This Scene Between Aamir Khan and BigB From 'Thugs of Hindostan' Has Turned into a Meme
Image credits: YRF / Facebook
The makers of Thugs of Hindostan finally released the much-anticipated trailer on social media on Thursday.

Touted as one of the biggest releases of 2018 and boasting names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, the trailer on Facebook has already garnered more than 3 million views under 24 hours.

Amitabh Bachchan playing Azaad is determined to liberate his country. But there's a slight problem. The British have hired the biggest thug - Firangi (Aamir Khan), to stop him. In a particular scene, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come face to face with Khan saying, "Dhoka swabhav hai mera." To which Bachchan responds, "aur bharosa mera."

This 3-second scene from the trailer gave Twitterati the perfect opportunity to showcase their meme making skills.

Here you go:

















View this post on Instagram




the struggle tho

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on
















The CGI in the trailer left many unimpressed.








The Internet also had an important query - why didn't the women talk back?











You can catch the trailer here:

