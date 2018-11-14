English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Scene From 'Kedarnath' Trailer Has Turned into a Relatable Meme
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, 'Kedarnath' is a love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.
Image credits: @theHasnainRaza / Twitter
After many delays and much speculation, director Abhishek Kapoor finally dropped the trailer of his forthcoming film Kedarnath on Monday.
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Kedarnath is a love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.
Even before the trailer dropped, however, the film courted controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus and promoting love jihad.
Despite the initial hiccup, netizens have stuck to their meme game and are using a scene from the now-viral trailer to perfection.
In the scene, Mukku’s (Sushant Singh Rajput) father played by Nitish Bharadwaj opposes the couple's union and says, “Nahi hoga yeh sangam, phir chaahe pralay hi kyun na aajaye. (This union won't happen even if it leads to disaster)"
Here's the trailer in case you missed it:
#KedarnathTrailer
Me : I will sleep early tonight
Social Media apps : pic.twitter.com/NqoxnNVUJ1
— SwatKat- The dancing human💃 (@swatic12) November 12, 2018
Definition of parallel lines. pic.twitter.com/3tKvuGos1h
— Professor GyaanCho™🇮🇳 (@theHasnainRaza) November 12, 2018
Me and Mumbai Local Window Seat. 😪 pic.twitter.com/As9hQg9snR
— Thain Thain Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 12, 2018
#KedarnathTrailer
Me : I am planning to meet my old friends in Goa
Parents : pic.twitter.com/TSzL0ALzvy
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 12, 2018
#KedarnathTrailer
Friend- Pineapple on Pizza?
Me- pic.twitter.com/lTFwTINu1E
— Anshuli Soni (@UnShoeLeee) November 13, 2018
People: Love marriage karni hai?
Indian parents: #KedarnathTrailer pic.twitter.com/r0NFiECek3
— Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) November 12, 2018
Delhi will be pollution free pic.twitter.com/ps0i1pcC9z
— Sachin Chaurasia (@i5achin) November 12, 2018
Me : Which is your favourite TV show?
Tinder Date : Bigg Boss
Me : pic.twitter.com/IHyo3yFCuO
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 13, 2018
#KedarnathTrailer#IndianCouples- Let's marry.
Meanwhile #Janampatri.👇😂 pic.twitter.com/JHnEMNJJip
— नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) November 12, 2018
