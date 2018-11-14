GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

This Scene From 'Kedarnath' Trailer Has Turned into a Relatable Meme

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, 'Kedarnath' is a love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
Image credits: @theHasnainRaza / Twitter
After many delays and much speculation, director Abhishek Kapoor finally dropped the trailer of his forthcoming film Kedarnath on Monday.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Kedarnath is a love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Even before the trailer dropped, however, the film courted controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus and promoting love jihad.

Despite the initial hiccup, netizens have stuck to their meme game and are using a scene from the now-viral trailer to perfection.

In the scene, Mukku’s (Sushant Singh Rajput) father played by Nitish Bharadwaj opposes the couple's union and says, “Nahi hoga yeh sangam, phir chaahe pralay hi kyun na aajaye. (This union won't happen even if it leads to disaster)"



























Here's the trailer in case you missed it:

