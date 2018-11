This Scene From 'Kedarnath' Trailer Has Turned into a Relatable Meme

#KedarnathTrailer



Me : I will sleep early tonight



Social Media apps : pic.twitter.com/NqoxnNVUJ1

— SwatKat- The dancing human💃 (@swatic12) November 12, 2018



Me and Mumbai Local Window Seat. 😪 pic.twitter.com/As9hQg9snR

— Thain Thain Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 12, 2018



#KedarnathTrailer



Me : I am planning to meet my old friends in Goa



Parents : pic.twitter.com/TSzL0ALzvy



— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 12, 2018





Delhi will be pollution free pic.twitter.com/ps0i1pcC9z

— Sachin Chaurasia (@i5achin) November 12, 2018



Me : Which is your favourite TV show?



Tinder Date : Bigg Boss



Me : pic.twitter.com/IHyo3yFCuO



— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 13, 2018



After many delays and much speculation, director Abhishek Kapoor finally dropped the trailer of his forthcoming film Kedarnath on Monday.Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Kedarnath is a love story set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.Even before the trailer dropped, however, the film courted controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Hindus and promoting love jihad.Despite the initial hiccup, netizens have stuck to their meme game and are using a scene from the now-viral trailer to perfection.In the scene, Mukku’s (Sushant Singh Rajput) father played by Nitish Bharadwaj opposes the couple's union and says, “Nahi hoga yeh sangam, phir chaahe pralay hi kyun na aajaye. (This union won't happen even if it leads to disaster)"