This Scene from 'Marriage Story' Has Become The Internet's Newest Meme
The original scene in the film is painful to watch as the argument between Driver’s character Charlie and Johansson’s character Nicole is all about betrayal and collateral damage.
Image credits: Netflix/Marriage Story.
Noah Baumbach’s Netflix release ‘Marriage Story’ is a heartbreaking tale of a couple trying to make their way through the trials of marriage. The film stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the lead and the actors’ powerful performance has earned them a nod for Golden Globe nominations.
However, the internet is a place where any serious conversation can be replaced with memes. One particularly harrowing scene in the film when a fight breaks out between the couple in a scarcely furnished apartment has taken the internet by the storm for its meme value.
Nonetheless, Twitterati know their meme-game well and it wasn't very difficult for them to come up with the wackiest memes.
powerful pic.twitter.com/WBbZvsWkKP— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) December 7, 2019
December 9, 2019
#MarriageStory Kylo ren strikes again pic.twitter.com/qxevaMc7Y4— annisa safira (@_sfrecha) December 8, 2019
eventually all of adam driver's roles come full circle back to kylo ren pic.twitter.com/npW3sotdr5— mary goore (@dunwaIl) December 6, 2019
This movie seems too intense for me. pic.twitter.com/HKRHiBUGHf— Conan O’Bryan Yang (@bryanyang) December 7, 2019

The ‘Marriage Story’ was premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2019.
The film was shot extensively in New York and Los Angeles. It was finally released on Netflix on December 6.
If you haven't seen it yet, this is what you may feel like.
Me when I still haven’t had the time to see Marriage Story so I have no context to all the twitter memes pic.twitter.com/r3IPJywZ9H— DracuLaCroix (@sherlock_la) December 8, 2019
