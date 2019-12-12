Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This Scene from 'Marriage Story' Has Become The Internet's Newest Meme

The original scene in the film is painful to watch as the argument between Driver’s character Charlie and Johansson’s character Nicole is all about betrayal and collateral damage.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Scene from 'Marriage Story' Has Become The Internet's Newest Meme
Image credits: Netflix/Marriage Story.

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix release ‘Marriage Story’ is a heartbreaking tale of a couple trying to make their way through the trials of marriage. The film stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the lead and the actors’ powerful performance has earned them a nod for Golden Globe nominations.

However, the internet is a place where any serious conversation can be replaced with memes. One particularly harrowing scene in the film when a fight breaks out between the couple in a scarcely furnished apartment has taken the internet by the storm for its meme value.

The original scene in the film is painful to watch as the argument between Driver’s character Charlie and Johansson’s character Nicole is all about betrayal and collateral damage. Nonetheless, Twitterati know their meme-game well and it wasn’t very difficult for them to come up with the wackiest memes.

The ‘Marriage Story’ was premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2019.

The film was shot extensively in New York and Los Angeles. It was finally released on Netflix on December 6.

If you haven't seen it yet, this is what you may feel like.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram