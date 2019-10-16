Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

A Scene from Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Has Become the Internet's Most Referenced Meme

Phoenix's depiction of the Joker from the Batman universe is earning praises, with many even comparing it to the last depiction of Joker, played by Heath Ledger in the movie, Batman: The Dark Knight.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2019, 8:17 AM IST
A Scene from Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Has Become the Internet's Most Referenced Meme
Image credits: Twitter.

Joaquin Phoenix's newest movie, Joker, is making headlines for the lead actor's strong performance.

Whether the movie is actually great and matches up to the standard already set from earlier films, or it is a film solely concentrated on the lead character's portrayal - one thing that is sure is that Phoenix's acting does stand out.

Phoenix's depiction of the Joker from the Batman universe is earning praises, with many even comparing it to the last depiction of Joker, played by Heath Ledger in the movie, Batman: The Dark Knight.

This comparison, which perhaps a tad bit obvious, since the movie addresses the origin story of the Joker, and how he became a villain the Batman universe of Gotham, is making the Internet turn sleuths into spotting every possible reference ever.

One particular one, drawing a comparison between the two actors.

While someone pointed out that it was, well, obvious.

Some pointed out, it was the wrong reference.

But people had 'finally started to take notice,' and soon a meme-fest spurred from drawing 'references' to the scene.

Well, we definitely know there's an Easter egg somewhere, but we're still unsure if we get the reference.

