This Scotland Man Proposed to Girlfriend With Local Cafe's Help, And Then...

A marriage proposal from Jim Lardner, who lives in Scotland, is going viral on social media. Jim Lardner ordered food on Just Eat and asked Kilbowie Cafe to write “marry me" on the container of his girlfriend’s cheese and onion toastie. However, the proposal was rejected by his girlfriend and she shared no further information on the status of their relationship.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimlardner/status/1489970974632157192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1489970974632157192%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhindi.news18.com%2Fnews%2Fajab-gajab%2Fman-praised-for-his-proposal-idea-of-food-box-message-and-onion-ring-but-she-declined-shitri-3998511.html

Jim planned to propose to his girlfriend with help from a local takeaway. While ordering, he left a note asking Kilbowie Cafe to write “marry me" on their container of cheese and onion toastie. He also shared the note he sent to the cafe which read, “Contact-free delivery. Can I get red onions on the toastie with onions, please? Can you write “Will you marry me?" on the box with the onion toastie. She will be ecstatic. Thanks.”

He shared the photos of his request and completed the order on Twitter and further informed everyone that he got rejected by his girlfriend. However, the snaps he shared indicate that Kilbowie Cafe graciously complied with his request to write “will you marry me?"

The staff decorated the box with colourful hearts and a snap showed the toastie was perfectly cooked with red onions. Moreover, Jim, who has over 400 followers on Twitter, is in good spirits despite not receiving the answer he expected.

Meanwhile, the tweet has gone viral and has received a lofty 16,000 likes and 546 retweets. Also, many people made jokes about this casual proposal. One user wrote, “I was gonna raise a toast… missed opportunity.” Another tweeted, “Maybe your idea of romance never did the trick but if you asked her yourself….”

