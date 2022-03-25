This Scotland Man Says He Owns a Doll That Talks, Expresses Anger

You’ve probably seen the film, Annabelle. This film is about a haunted doll. It used to move from one location to another automatically. The film is said to be based on a true story. And now, believe it or not, a similar case from Scotland has come to light. A resident here claims to have a doll, whose mouth opens and closes automatically. He also shared a photo of it.

Gregor Stewart, 51, of Scotland, has narrated the story of the haunted doll. He said that he purchased this doll in California, America, four years ago. Gregor explained that the doll’s previous owner wanted to sell it to someone, who lived far away from him. When he discovered that Gregor lived in Scotland, he immediately sold him the doll. Four years later, Gregor is still having strange experiences with the doll.

Opens its mouth

Gregor claimed that this doll, which he dubbed Uncle Herb, could open and close its mouth at will. There is no machine inside the doll that assists it in opening and closing its mouth. However, she opens her mouth when she is upset about something, Gregor said. If the doll is kept locked in its case, for example, it will open its mouth in rage. As soon as it’s taken out of the case, it closes its mouth.

A happy ghost

The ghost inside the doll, according to Gregor, is content with him. It used to trouble the previous owner because the doll didn’t know who he was. While his former owner locked him up, Gregor has given him a name. As a result, there is a lot of positive energy surrounding the doll. He only wants to be with people, according to Gregor. But it is now completely safe.

